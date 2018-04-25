These Hands, If Not Gods/Natalie Diaz- In Honor of National Poetry Month

Go Dog Go Café

Haven’t they moved like rivers—

like Glory, like light—

over the seven days of your body?

And wasn’t that good?

Them at your hips—

isn’t this what God felt when he pressed together

the first Beloved: Everything.

Fever. Vapor. Atman. Pulsus. Finally,

a sin worth hurting for. Finally, a sweet, a

You are mine.

It is hard not to have faith in this:

from the blue-brown clay of night

these two potters crushed and smoothed you

into being—grind, then curve—built your form up—

atlas of bone, fields of muscle,

one breast a fig tree, the other a nightingale,

both Morning and Evening.

O, the beautiful making they do—

of trigger and carve, suffering and stars—

Aren’t they, too, the dark carpenters

of your small church? Have they not burned

on the altar of your belly, eaten the bread

of your thighs, broke you to wine, to ichor,

to nectareous feast?