To be Kissed
My hands clasp yours
our warm palms
press together
fingers entwine
my eyes say
I dare you
you
call my bluff
pressing me back
into the wall
with your body
holding me in your thrall
your mouth
hovers above mine
I inhale
your sweet breath
you enjoy teasing
me like this
staying just out
of my mouth’s reach
just when I think
the tension
the waiting
has become too much
you lean into me
suddenly
with your beautiful
beautiful mouth
full lips
slightly open
all teasing tongue
and nibbling teeth
and show me
what it truly means
to be
kissed
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
