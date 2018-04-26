Ain’t No Prodigal Son- Nathan McCool

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The star quarterback is now selling

shitty insurance to his loyal subjects.

He’ll tell you, “You can lose anything in the

world and we’ll give you something we

think is equal in worth. If you’re a good person

you’ll lose everything really quickly. Then you’ll

really rack up the money.”

The sweetest and prettiest girl of my class

is now married to the insurance selling jock.

She’ll tell you, “Yes. Everything turns out

as cliché and expected and boring as you

ever thought it would.”

They recently rode off from the nice wedding,

to a romantic honeymoon, in a new car that

the people of this town clamor to so they

can put their lips against the wheels…

And it was all payed for by privilege.

And me…. I’m at a piano, buried under a

shivering mountain of books. Tom Waits in my

left hand, Nick Cave in my right…