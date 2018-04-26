MORNINGS WITH SYLVIA

Moonlit Pieces

I’ve memorized how poppies dance in my blood every midnight,

Til I turn into a pale moonlight

A stasis in the night, cloudy eyelids shut

And then I rise like thin hairs on skin, cold breeze within

A dark house in my universe,

A paperweight head in dirty white sheets

The pain we share burns now in the eye of the emerging sun, flickering

Piercing my windows, hanging on my ceiling

I ingest sugar pills in the morning,

I ingest art, I ingest you

My favorite breakfast

The extracts from your left breast—

the white milk leftovers prepared before you left

I keep stirring, concocting my black coffee

And then I eat the crumbs of you

Transcendence occurs in my stomach

Oh, how you speak too much and too little!

Your words in turmoil, I taste

As the claws of letters hook my skin

I hear the birds sing your…