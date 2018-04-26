MORNINGS WITH SYLVIA

Eli Kyoko/The Moonlit Pieces

Moonlit Pieces

I’ve memorized how poppies dance in my blood every midnight,
Til I turn into a pale moonlight
A stasis in the night, cloudy eyelids shut

And then I rise like thin hairs on skin, cold breeze within
A dark house in my universe,
A paperweight head in dirty white sheets

The pain we share burns now in the eye of the emerging sun, flickering
Piercing my windows, hanging on my ceiling

I ingest sugar pills in the morning,
I ingest art, I ingest you
My favorite breakfast
The extracts from your left breast—
the white milk leftovers prepared before you left
I keep stirring, concocting my black coffee
And then I eat the crumbs of you
Transcendence occurs in my stomach
Oh, how you speak too much and too little!
Your words in turmoil, I taste
As the claws of letters hook my skin

I hear the birds sing your…

