Crystalline Memory
We fell into memory
like sea salt
into soup pot
crystalline structure
losing integrity
dissolving
into warm liquid
like the bath water
you would pour me
delicately scented
with lavender oil
when we belonged to each other
we would lie close
skin to skin on long winter nights
under thick blankets
and our boundaries would dissolve
like foam on our tongues
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
