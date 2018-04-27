Crystalline Memory

We fell into memory

like sea salt

into soup pot

crystalline structure

losing integrity

dissolving

into warm liquid

like the bath water

you would pour me

delicately scented

with lavender oil

when we belonged to each other

we would lie close

skin to skin on long winter nights

under thick blankets

and our boundaries would dissolve

like foam on our tongues

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

