The Daily Song: In My Blood/Shawn Mendes

For all of us who have lived with crippling depression and still warrior on.

Help me, it’s like the walls are caving in

Sometimes I feel like giving up

But I just can’t

It isn’t in my blood

Laying on the bathroom floor, feeling nothing

I’m overwhelmed and insecure, give me something

I could take to ease my mind slowly

Just have a drink and you’ll feel better

Just take her home and you’ll feel better

Keep telling me that it gets better

Does it ever?

No medicine is strong enough

Someone help me

I’m crawling in my skin

Sometimes I feel like giving up

It isn’t in my blood