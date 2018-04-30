Book Review: Kindra M. Austin’s Constant Muses, by Mariah Voutilainen

INDIE BLU(E)

Kindra M. Austin’s Constant Muses is a eulogy, a message of comfort and a warrior cry

By: Mariah Voutilainen

Upon opening Kindra M. Austin’s Constant Muses, I was immediately taken with the noir-y feel of her poetry. As Austin’s opening piece suggests, it is “eternally October” in the world that she paints with her rich verse. Skies are heavy with the weight of autumnal storms, the air thick with cigarettes, tongues dipped in bittersweet alcohol. Within this October specters lurk: female warriors, a mother with many faces, preserved memories. It is a séance in which the past is called up to hold hands with the present.

Austin’s verse is brimming with clever language that indicates her command of poetic device as well as quirky turns of phrase. In some poems the voices conversate; they speak truth through their easy-going innits, sammiches and lookits. In others, o’ers, ‘round