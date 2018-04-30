Chasing Sandcastles
you feel
impossibly distant
elusive
the receding tide
chasing sandcastles
before they are reclaimed
by rushing waters
our connection
has become reduced to
collisions in the dark
that throw us
off balance
knees and
hearts
left aching
I have been
studying the language
of oceans
gazing out
at the horizon
until the
sea blurs
before my eyes
I try to read
the omens
throw the bones
in the crashing
waves
play of light
rippling on the water
surf whispers
over and over
to me that
you are gone
the current has
carried you
far beyond my reach
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
