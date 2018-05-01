Meet Sudden Denouement Collective Member Kindra M. Austin

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The editors of Sudden Denouement Literary Collective know that our strength is our writers. We hope that you enjoy getting to know them through our new Writer Interview Series.

What name do you write under?

Kindra M. Austin. Previously, I wrote under Pammy Pamtastico! I think of Pammy often. She was a real Class F lady. I feel her sometimes, trying to peel back the skin on my fingertips.

In what part of the world do you live?

I live in the village of Chesaning, a fading tourist town in mid-Michigan, situated on the Shiawassee River. Chesaning was formally known as Showboat City, and fuck tons of people from all over would visit during the weeklong Showboat Festival held in July. Or August. I can’t remember. After 76 years, the Showboat Festival met its demise in 2013, and the Shiawassee River Queen was retired. Probably made into firewood…