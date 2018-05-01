Stargiver – Iulia Halatz
Iulia Halatz transports us on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
The stars that glisten
on October skies
are green
like water lamps.
I am plotting
a story for you…
Letters are meant
to be sent swirling
my brokenness cripples
my words.
I am silhouetted
letters can’t mix
I need another alphabet.
My alphabet of you
is made of syllables:
Sky
Why
Lie
Shy…
Do not despise
my syllabary
You have a tale
boiling in my chest…..
Once there was an olden boy
His heart grew on thistles
and faint grass
He followed the North Star
like moss
in the duplicated garden.
He told of journeys
in the heart of wind
and memorabilia
of small disasters…
Sparks of thysen
light my waterways
like glowworms
paths of fairies.
In dreams your glint
is stumped
bedeviled
by pink trees and cardboard flowers.
This is not your duplicated garden
it is my cardboard dominion.
There are rooms
For every room there is a wish
to…
Categories: Poetry
