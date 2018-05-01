Tuesday Writing Prompt Challenge- May 1, 2018

Create a poem out of a favorite book today on the Go Dog Go Cafe.

Go Dog Go Café

Writing Prompt Tuesday

Christine is known for her writing prompt challenges on her blog Brave and Reckless.  She is now hosting a Tuesday Writing Prompt Challenge at the Go Dog Go Cafe.  The prompts are designed to be quick challenges that can be written in 10 to 15 minutes,  inspire you creatively, are fun, and get everyone interacting.  Please post your response to the prompt in the comments below and show your fellow posters some love and support.  All members of the Go Dog Go community, including Baristas, are welcome to participate.  Feel free to share this post on your own blogs and/or Facebook.

Christine is always looking for cool, quick writing prompts.  If you have a great idea for a future Tuesday prompt challenge, send it to her at christine.e.ray@gmail.com

Today’s prompt:  Found Poem: A Brand New Poem in Three Easy Steps

Grab a paragraph of text from a favorite book make a…

