Wonderland
Barely breathing
heartbeat slowed
blood moves sluggishly
through ambivalent veins
my only detectable
signs of life
Mirage
on the horizon
hallucination
that I am looking
at you
looking at me
your expression
inscrutable
Mirror
on the wall
cannot be trusted
no truth to be found
in my own reflection
Perhaps I am meant instead
to step through
this looking glass
fall down the rabbit hole
surrender to the madness
become the red queen
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
