Wonderland

Barely breathing

heartbeat slowed

blood moves sluggishly

through ambivalent veins

my only detectable

signs of life

Mirage

on the horizon

hallucination

that I am looking

at you

looking at me

your expression

inscrutable

Mirror

on the wall

cannot be trusted

no truth to be found

in my own reflection

Perhaps I am meant instead

to step through

this looking glass

fall down the rabbit hole

surrender to the madness

become the red queen

