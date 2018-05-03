Logic Fails- Introducing Nicholas Gagnier

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

I’ve been reflecting on my place in the universe, a

sense of worth from all these travels. I’ve been resenting the

berths between us, the mirth

of mania so eagerly

unraveled,

yet never malleable enough to close the gap.

I’ve been obsessing over how to make this last,

doing the math to make you stay,

but all the variables are based in

miscalculation,

barely equations in name.

I’ve been dissenting, instead, embracing my

wrath, for the day all

logic fails and arithmetic won’t hold us

back, considering how five figures

amount to jack, and

sound out the solutions we were once unable to

articulate.

I’m out of pieces to divide among you, at long

fucking last; no methods to madness, just

riddles and

relapses, a

hypothesis to

redact.

It wasn’t always going to be

this way, but I know

no part of

you still

believes that.