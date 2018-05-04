Leaden Skies- Olde Punk/RamJet Poetry
Olde Punk on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Come
Come and lead
Me on
Past the sallow
With leaden eyes,
Leaden cheeks
And leaden mouths
Heaving leaden words
At our backs beneath
Leaden skies
Come, come and find me
Down in the gutter
With the elixir still heavy
On my ragged breath
Call me to the gathering
With your voice like
Tambourines, drowning
Out the drawing of midnight
And the ringing of bells, pulling
Me towards the grey spaces
Where the Ankou waits
My golem is coming closer
Dead eyes seeking to take mine
Come, come and guide me
To the places where your sun
Blinds the darkness I wear
My funeral shroud already in place
I clutch it selfishly, growling curses
I will resist you, as you know I must
For I dwell in the houses of sorrow
And she is a lustful creature, despair.
Still I pray for you when lucidity
Finds me.
To come
Come…
Categories: Poetry
