Special Call for Submissions: Exploitation of Women
We are halfway through our special series on the Global Exploitation of Women. Guest submissions are still welcome.
The Whisper and the Roar Collective is seeking submissions for an upcoming series on the global exploitation of women. We are accepting poetry, prose, fiction, personal narratives, and essays on these topics from around the globe. We are looking for writing that makes us feel, makes us think, that moves us.
May 6th– May 12th Rape
May 13th– May 19th Acid Attacks
May 20th– May 26th Child Marriage
To Submit:
- Send up to 3 pieces of original writing in either PDF or Word document attached to an email that includes your real name as well as the name you publish your writing under. Although we prefer previously unpublished work, we will consider published work as long as it has ONLY been published…
