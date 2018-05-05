Jigsaw Puzzle Reimagined Take 2
Glimpses of me
in the mist
shift like
a kaleidoscope
before I retreat
into shadow
My constant motion
never allowing
panoramic images
to be revealed
You see only
disconnected
disjointed
fragments
Each its own truth
lacking cohesion
Multiple jigsaw puzzle
versions of me
packed into a single box
Shaken violently
thoughtlessly
callously
contents tossed high into the air
left to fall where they might
leaving me to
glean new patterns
soothsayer reading the bones
Who am I now?
Calm, nurturing earth mother
Teasing big sister
Boon companion and friend
Dark dangerous woman singing her siren song
Deepest soul mate
Vulnerable woman-child
with the trembling, bleeding heart
huddled in the corner
afraid to move in any direction?
Am I all of the above?
None of these?
Self-perceptions
unreliable
lacking insight
Am I looking for wholeness
validation
in the eye of a beholder?
I crawl on hard tile floor
sift through wreckage
begin to reassemble the
puzzle that is me
No box cover artwork
for reference
afraid of what
might emerge
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
