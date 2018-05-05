Sweet- S.K. Nicholas/A Journal for Damned Lovers

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Yeah gone lick her neck an’ when she roll about the bed I take her little fingers an’ slid em in my mouth an’ when she smile showing dem milky teeth I touch her face letting her know she be mine an’ me be hers an’ there’s this music on the screwy radio that lift me higher an’ higher an’ when she take off her clothes I jus’ sit there touching myself knowing I’m low but she be heaven yeah she heaven cast in orange sunlight an’ dust an’ when I push her legs apart she squeeze her nip nips an’ stick her tongue out at me an’ when I feel how wet she is it’s like life touch me somehow like I alive but ain’t no time to think cause she grab my ear an’ push me down yeah she make me eat her sweaty mush mush while she…