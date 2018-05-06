INDIE BLU(E)

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, author, poet, playwright, and performer, John Biscello, has lived in the high-desert grunge-wonderland of Taos, New Mexico since 2001. He is the author of two novels, Broken Land, a Brooklyn Tale and Raking the Dust, a collection of stories, Freeze Tag, and a children’s book, Once Upon a Time: Classic Fables Reimagined. Broken Land was named Underground Book Reviews 2014 Book of the Year.

Unsolicited Press, an indie press out of Portland, OR, has released a second edition of Raking the Dust, and will be doing the same with Broken Land (August 2018), leading up to the release of his new novel, Nocturne Variations (November 2018).

AVAILABLE WORKS

RAKING THE DUST

In this rogue’s tale, full of sound, fury, and surrealism, we meet Alex Fillameno, a writer who has traded in the machine-grind of New York for a bare-bones existence in…