Slumber- Sabrina Escorcio

I woke to a dream

where cicadas hummed louder

than my mind could speak.

Where the earth cried out

each sin from within its depths,

a spring from past delusion

flowed out of bedrock

as blood through my viens.

I remained there, asleep

with eyes wide open

to never see the sun,

in search for darkest light.

Upon a bed of soil and mulch,

where roots lined my bed

just as the bones of my ribs

encase the truth within its cage.

Sabrina Escorcio

©2017

