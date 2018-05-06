The Path My Feet Must Follow
path before me does not
stretch out
into horizon
no straight lines
for me to walk
it curves
a seashell
into unknown terrain
cautiously I travel
this spiral path
circles twisting ever tighter
translucent walls
ceiling
increasingly reach out
to brush
my hair
my arms
bare feet
negotiate smooth surface
slippery with memory
I descend
deeper
ever deeper
into the darkness
of my own heart
knowing not what dwells
in its deepest recesses
