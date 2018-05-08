Meet Sudden Denouement Collective Member Matthew Eayre

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The editors of Sudden Denouement Literary Collective know that our strength is our writers. We hope that you enjoy getting to know them through our new Writer Interview Series.

What name do you write under?

Matthew D Eayre

In what part of the world do you live?

Houston, Texas. It rains a lot and there’s a lot of bad drivers.

Tell us about yourself.

I’m a chronically depressed masochistic asshole and I use writing to relieve internal pressure. I’m married with children and we’re mostly happy. I’ve just turned 40 in January and the last week of April through the first week of May is my least favorite time of year.

Where do you publish your writing?

Uneven Street Studios

When did you begin your blog and what motivated you start it?

At the beginning of 2016, I needed a place to post longer writes. Social media is…