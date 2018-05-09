Brave and Reckless Found Song Lyrics Writing Prompt Challenge

It has been quite some time since I have hosted a Writing Prompt Challenge on Brave and Reckless but I have been planning this one ever since I first read Basilike Pappa’s Sweet Dreams sans Merci which weaves together “found” song lyrics into a new whole. Basilike’s piece is sensuous is tone but this kind of challenge is really about getting your creativity on. The pieces submitted for this challenge can be humorous, nostalgic, romantic, full of biting social commentary, dedicated to a single artist or band or contain a medley of your favorite songs from when you were 16 or the music you listen to now when you are writing. The choices are endless.

The Guidelines

Writing Prompt- Found Song Lyrics

Using the lyrics of at least three different songs, write a 50 to 200 word original, previously unpublished piece. It can be poetry, prose, or flash fiction. You can add an additional 20 words to help the song lyrics flow together, but the idea is to integrate these “found” lyrics into a new whole. Please list the songs you used at the bottom of the piece along with the artist who recorded it. Send the following to christine.e.ray@gmail.com by midnight on Sunday, May 20, 2018 : Your original piece with the list of songs you used at the bottom of the piece along with the artist who recorded it

suggested image

brief biography including the name you write under

link to where you post your writing (blog, Facebook page, Instagram, etc.) if applicable Submissions will be judged by me and at least one guest judge. If you are interested in being a guest judge for this challenge, let me know. I will publish all submissions on Brave and Reckless as long as they are appropriate. You are welcome to reblog to your platform once they have been published on Brave and Reckless first . They will also get a plug on Brave and Reckless‘ Twitter and Facebook pages. All participants are strongly encouraged to reblog the winning submission to their own blog.

Please feel free reblog and post this challenge invitation on social media.