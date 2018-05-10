Everyday Poetry

Poetry exists

in small perfect moments

sun warmed hair

sea breeze tickling skin

toes planted in sand

gentle crash of surf

smell of beach plums and salt

 

Silver glow of moonlight

cool cotton sheets

embracing warm skin

head on bare shoulder

beat of your heart

rise and fall of your breathing

as we float in night’s gentle arms

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

