Poetry exists
in small perfect moments
sun warmed hair
sea breeze tickling skin
toes planted in sand
gentle crash of surf
smell of beach plums and salt
Silver glow of moonlight
cool cotton sheets
embracing warm skin
head on bare shoulder
beat of your heart
rise and fall of your breathing
as we float in night’s gentle arms
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
6 thoughts on “Everyday Poetry”
Simply lovely!
Thank you, sir!
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray captures moments.
Reblogged this on The Militant Negro™.
So fleetingly beautiful.
Thank you so much Allie
