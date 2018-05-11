Forward Ho!

Aurora Phoenix on Blood Into Ink
it is rather herding cats
this marshalling of my forces
from among their separate spinning
manic super collider orbits
where meltdowns
dripping uranium (or wax)
feel the lesser mount.
they scratch and hiss
these feral festerings of the past
shabby black- tabby
pets of my much touted
witchery.
I have no bags in which to drown them
all my rivers have run dry
so I give frenzied chase
and they scatter as I scramble
to gather them together
these mistresses d’ fate.
I have fur balls in my coiffure
with catnip accoutrements
harried housewifely ‘do
and my fever is ballooning
as crises are wont to do.
but I need them on my journey
these testaments in tattered fur
so I cajole, corral and conquer
snarling cougar to prancing puss
and onward, shambles,
we meander
all my lives
and I