Forward Ho!

Blood Into Ink

it is rather herding cats

this marshalling of my forces

from among their separate spinning

manic super collider orbits

where meltdowns

dripping uranium (or wax)

feel the lesser mount.

they scratch and hiss

these feral festerings of the past

shabby black- tabby

pets of my much touted

witchery.

I have no bags in which to drown them

all my rivers have run dry

so I give frenzied chase

and they scatter as I scramble

to gather them together

these mistresses d’ fate.

I have fur balls in my coiffure

with catnip accoutrements

harried housewifely ‘do

and my fever is ballooning

as crises are wont to do.

but I need them on my journey

these testaments in tattered fur

so I cajole, corral and conquer

snarling cougar to prancing puss

and onward, shambles,

we meander

all my lives

and I