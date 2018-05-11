Indie Blu(e) is Recruiting Member Authors

Should you join Indie Blu(e)?
Have you self-published a book or been published by a small independent press?
Is your writing edgy and/or divergent?
Consider joining Indie Blu(e).
Six good reasons to become an Indie Blu(e) Member Author:
- Content curation by experienced editors who write in the genre
- Dedicated profile page
- Thoughtful reviews of your book for use on multiple platforms
- Access to readers who support indie writers
- Opportunity to network with other indie writers & indie publishers
- Strength in numbers
Intrigued? Contact us at indieblucollective@gmail.com
Image courtesy of Jimmi Campkin