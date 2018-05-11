Indie Blu(e) is Recruiting Member Authors

braveandrecklessblog

Should you join Indie Blu(e)?

INDIE BLU(E)

Have you self-published a book or been published by a small independent press?

Is your writing edgy and/or divergent?

Consider joining Indie Blu(e).

Six good reasons to become an Indie Blu(e) Member Author:

  • Content curation by experienced editors who write in the genre
  • Dedicated profile page
  • Thoughtful reviews of your book for use on multiple platforms
  • Access to readers who support indie writers
  • Opportunity to network with other indie writers & indie publishers
  • Strength in numbers

Intrigued? Contact us at indieblucollective@gmail.com

Image courtesy of Jimmi Campkin

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s