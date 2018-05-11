Indie Blu(e) Welcomes Member Author Georgia Park

INDIE BLU(E)

Georgia Park is a contributing editor of Sudden Denouement, founder and editor-in-chief of Whisper and the Roar, and author of Quit Your Job and Become a Poet (Out of Spite). She has been published in several literary magazines, most recently, The Offbeat. She does funny, playful, dark, morbid, Trump related and non-Trump related poems, with or without an emphasis on travel. She is currently pursuing an MA in English with a focus on creative writing and working as an editor of confidential documents.

This poetry collection has a beginning, middle and an end. It covers two months’ worth of misadventures in the life of an embittered and slightly arrogant young woman who decides to quit her job to become a poet out of spite after being called a few choice names. Sometimes you will like her, sometimes you may not. Sometimes you may laugh or cry or…