Liminal Space-Erich Michaels

Free falling through the atmosphere
Eyes squinting against the rushing air
Tears trailing out behind
Drop Zone obscured by clouds
A dozen wallet size photos
Slip free and flutter out of existence
You only know what you left behind
Surely must be worse
Than where you are headed
In this you must have faith
You spent the last dozen years
Living with a stranger
Holding onto phantoms
You gave up years
Years of your life
For children who moved on
And never even glanced back
Nothing is certain
Except that there’s no going back
The in-between gives you no purchase
Nothing to grab hold of
Just the sound of wind in your ears
And the clouds streaking by
At one point you felt
Family man was the highest honor
Now you feel nothing
Just the loss of a lousy investment
You let go of what you were
Hoping what you…
