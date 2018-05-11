Mind That Kills- Introducing Devika Mathur

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

It’s my mind that kills me

with red black weapon, moments

and moments of death,

in my ribcage, broken and violet

often I am a dissolving piece of cracks

and a faded memory.

I count the moles of the dark anxiety

cloying sickness of stinking stress,

in the hollows of my unseen body parts,

it arises like a burning candle,

flame or vapid dreams.

One swollen teeth, two falling jaws

Appearances floating, matchbox inside

and there I am with my broken tainted lips

broken wings,

and a broken end of all

The guts often kill my empty breaths

an ornate skull of stark allusion.

I still cling to my twig,

to my bed, to my eyelids

to my pillow,

singing a happy-birthday song

until it’s my birthday

until, my arms spreading

and becoming strawberry meadow again.

Devika, a fierce soul who tries each day to deal with her anxiety levels…