Mind That Kills- Introducing Devika Mathur

braveandrecklessblog

Sudden Denouement is thrilled to announce new Collective member Devika Mathur.

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

It’s my mind that kills me
with red black weapon, moments
and moments of death,
in my ribcage, broken and violet
often I am a dissolving piece of cracks
and a faded memory.

I count the moles of the dark anxiety
cloying sickness of stinking stress,
in the hollows of my unseen body parts,
it arises like a burning candle,
flame or vapid dreams.

One swollen teeth, two falling jaws
Appearances floating, matchbox inside
and there I am with my broken tainted lips
broken wings,
and a broken end of all

The guts often kill my empty breaths
an ornate skull of stark allusion.
I still cling to my twig,
to my bed, to my eyelids
to my pillow,
singing a happy-birthday song
until it’s my birthday
until, my arms spreading
and becoming strawberry meadow again.

Devika, a fierce soul who tries each day to deal with her anxiety levels…

View original post 40 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s