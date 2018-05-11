This is how I Think of you now- Georgia Park

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The funeral procession that blocks my line of traffic

on a sunday morning is easy to dismiss

until i start thinking,

maybe it’s you they’re carrying



I live right by an Irish funeral home

I see people dressed in black

coming out of it on occasion

and I look to see

if they’re your friends

I look for any spark

of recognition



How long has it been

i wonder

since you were dead to me

i do the math

that part is easy



but then i get to wondering

how happy or sad

it would make me

and the line of traffic

might as well be on a weekday

for how much it disrupts me

