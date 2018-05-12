The Lithium Chronicles

I remember moments

and the way pink

lace whipped my legs

in the wind.

Hold on, Honey.

I remember the smile

in his eyes and the love

in his smile,

and how he chuckled

and chucked my love

beneath his breath.

If your mother knew

how fast we are

she would beat us

to heaven just to kick my ass.

Hold on, Honey.

I remember watching

in awe as he harnessed

the devil in his thumb

and flicked him

into submission

with nothing less

than a wink

and nothing more

than a smirk.

I remember falling

in love with him

just a little bit

more when he laughed

at the sound the devil made,

how it ricocheted off

the windows

and the disbelief

in the eyes before him.

Hold on, Honey.

I remember howling

like demons, with demons,

afraid to grace our door.

Hold on, Honey.

I remember smelling

my…