Nicole Lyons makes memory roar off the screen. . .
I remember moments
and the way pink
lace whipped my legs
in the wind.
Hold on, Honey.
I remember the smile
in his eyes and the love
in his smile,
and how he chuckled
and chucked my love
beneath his breath.
If your mother knew
how fast we are
she would beat us
to heaven just to kick my ass.
Hold on, Honey.
I remember watching
in awe as he harnessed
the devil in his thumb
and flicked him
into submission
with nothing less
than a wink
and nothing more
than a smirk.
I remember falling
in love with him
just a little bit
more when he laughed
at the sound the devil made,
how it ricocheted off
the windows
and the disbelief
in the eyes before him.
Hold on, Honey.
I remember howling
like demons, with demons,
afraid to grace our door.
Hold on, Honey.
I remember smelling
my…
