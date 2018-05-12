I have lived
too many years
in eloquent silence
playing something
into nothing
for the preservation
of others’
gold-leafed memories
Denying myself
comfort
mercy
forgiveness
The cost
nothing less
than pieces of
my soul
I say
No more
to silence
to shame
This is my call
to arms
I will etch my truth
both brave
and reckless
in black ink
and blood
Carry strength
on my skin
Declare war
on the former rules
of engagement
From my depths
release my
rebel yell
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved