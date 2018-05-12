Rebel Yell

braveandrecklessblog

I have lived

too many years

in eloquent silence

playing something

into nothing

for the preservation

of others’

gold-leafed memories

 

Denying myself

comfort

mercy

forgiveness

The cost

nothing less

than pieces of

my soul

I say

No more

to silence

to shame

 

This is my call

to arms

I will etch my truth

both brave

and reckless

in black ink

and blood

Carry strength

on my skin

Declare war

on the former rules

of engagement

From my depths

release my

rebel yell

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

 

 

 

 

 

 

