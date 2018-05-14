Coming soon: Sudden Denouement Anthology Volume I

Exciting news from Sudden Denouement Publishing
“One of the delights of this collection is the sheer diversity of voices, unconstrained, with differing syntax, forms, loss of form, deliberate omissions and styles, one moment you are reading a condensed prose-poem about the origin of life, the next a confessional bleeding rip from the heart about love and drugs. Nowhere else in modern collections have I found such a mélange of tongues, all begging questions, responses, emotions, some disgust, horror, desire. Volume 1 is a true kaleidoscope of the human experience, doused in realism and the phantasmagoric with absolutely no brake fluid.” Candice Daquin, Pinch the lock
The editors of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of the first Sudden Denouement Anthology! The…
