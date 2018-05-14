He was half gentleman, not beast
an ever charming sentinel
marked by his military bearing
She found him to have an awake mind
full of blue-eyed soul
relentlessly dry sense of humor
She was sanguine in his presence
reminiscent of aromatic cedar
spice
gently sturdy
traditional
complex
earthy
She declared him lord invader
of her precious heart
She was imminently crushable
satsuma orange
wildflower honey
a dizzying array
of delicate
balanced by a small portion
of fresh stainless
Together they created a home for hope
a classic combination for deliciousness
riding the Darjeeling Express
they chose to
surrender to decay
and dedicate themselves
to the in-house consumption
of a red blended from a variety of small-format oak barrels
and each other
