Longing (reimagined)

She knew something of longing

ache in the soul

awakened without warning

tears that welled up unbidden

pain in chest

phantom hand squeezing

her heart

lungs

pressing downward violently

leaving her robbed of breath

 

She knew something of longing

that indefinable

unnamed something missing

Person?

Place?

Thing?

Piece of her soul?

Who knew?

 

She knew something of longing

depthless loneliness

isolation

when alone

surrounded by a crowd

Never fully seen

never fully heard

never truly revealed

invisible to the naked eye

Perhaps she sought for eyes

on a city street

bookstore

coffee shop

that would look into

her deepest darkest

corners

and choose not to

look away. . .

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

2 thoughts on “Longing (reimagined)

