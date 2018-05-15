Longing (reimagined)

She knew something of longing
ache in the soul
awakened without warning
tears that welled up unbidden
pain in chest
phantom hand squeezing
her heart
lungs
pressing downward violently
leaving her robbed of breath
She knew something of longing
that indefinable
unnamed something missing
Person?
Place?
Thing?
Piece of her soul?
Who knew?
She knew something of longing
depthless loneliness
isolation
when alone
surrounded by a crowd
Never fully seen
never fully heard
never truly revealed
invisible to the naked eye
Perhaps she sought for eyes
on a city street
bookstore
coffee shop
that would look into
her deepest darkest
corners
and choose not to
look away. . .
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
