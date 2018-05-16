Help Wanted: Book Reviewers for Indie Blu(e)

The buzz is building for Indie Blu(e), the new collective of indie-published writers & readers who want to discover them. The editors of Indie Blu(e) are currently recruiting book reviewers.
Six good reasons to write book reviews for Indie Blu(e):
- Free copies of books by great indie writers
- Advance access to new releases
- Further development of your writing and reviewing skills
- Increased exposure for your writing
- Opportunity to network with indie writers & indie publishers
- Opportunity to support & promote indie writers
Intrigued? Contact us at indieblucollective@gmail.com
Image courtesy of Jimmi Campkin