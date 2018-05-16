Meditation- Kindra M. Austin

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Shall I ascend to solitude,

eagle high

enough to spy

myself?

Put my metal parts to practice, and

train my reason to speak in

comprehensive sentences?

I presently think in blinks of

tainted photographs

flicking—

our lives a fucking flip-book filled with phony animation, as

though we’ve never been anything more than a

pair of paper dolls pretending to breathe.

The surgeon lied. I am not bionic;

should’ve demanded a synthetic heart

instead.

Mine is afflicted with fissures, and

I feel the blood leaching like so many earthworms

smothering my organs.

My body is not a temple, but a churchyard—

your burial ground, and there’s no space reserved for

me. So ascend I shall,

eagle high

enough…

