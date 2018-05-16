Nicholas Gagnier Reviews “I Am A World Of Uncertainties Disguised As A Girl” by Nicole Lyons

Sudden Denouement Publishing

There’s a consistent theme stretching across Nicole Lyons’ “I Am a World of Uncertainties Disguised as a Girl”. It is felt from the opening poem, “The Next Big Thing”, in which the Canadian native states,

“Darling, I see you,

all twenty years of you,

and I will invite you to my table,

set the prettiest place for you,

to come back to me,

after you have gagged on life,

wiped your mouth

and asked for a second fucking helping”.

This feeling of violation, the siren song that has driven the #MeToo movement this last year from rock slides into a cultural avalanche, permeates and dominates every page of Girl. Even when Lyons is at her most empathetic and forgiving, gentle reminders that women still face immense challenges to be accepted in what was formerly a man’s world accompany. And at her most biting, she never abandons the readers in her…