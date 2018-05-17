I Ain’t No Damsel

You have mistaken me
for a damsel in distress
waiting for the handsome prince
to come rescue me
slay the dragon
You seem to be under the mistaken impression
that I have no backbone
that previous violations of my boundaries
as a girl child
has left me spineless
voiceless
You appear to be implying that I am looking
for the right man to come and save me
from my darkness
lead me lovingly into the light
into normalcy
away from the broken thing
you seem to feel I am
You seem to believe that when I write
about my sexuality
that this actually has something to do with you
Let me set the record straight
I am the fucking dragon
I saved myself long ago
I have a steel reinforced spine
a barbed tongue that roars truth
I have learned to love my darkness
I have learned to love my light
I have no desire to hear what inappropriate
unwelcome things
you would like to do to my body
last time I checked you are not my lover
my words are not an engraved invitation
into my bed
or the inside of
my head
My pen is a flaming sword
and I am not afraid of fire
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved