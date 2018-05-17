I Ain’t No Damsel

You have mistaken me

for a damsel in distress

waiting for the handsome prince

to come rescue me

slay the dragon

You seem to be under the mistaken impression

that I have no backbone

that previous violations of my boundaries

as a girl child

has left me spineless

voiceless

You appear to be implying that I am looking

for the right man to come and save me

from my darkness

lead me lovingly into the light

into normalcy

away from the broken thing

you seem to feel I am

You seem to believe that when I write

about my sexuality

that this actually has something to do with you

Let me set the record straight

I am the fucking dragon

I saved myself long ago

I have a steel reinforced spine

a barbed tongue that roars truth

I have learned to love my darkness

I have learned to love my light

I have no desire to hear what inappropriate

unwelcome things

you would like to do to my body

last time I checked you are not my lover

my words are not an engraved invitation

into my bed

or the inside of

my head

My pen is a flaming sword

and I am not afraid of fire

