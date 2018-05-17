Play Dead – Introducing Kristiana Reed

Sudden Denouement welcomes new Collective member Kristiana Reed
Monster is living inside of me
behind my ribcage,
she curls herself around my spine
draws her fingers to my throat
to stroke my collarbone,
to deliver raspy breath to my ear
repeating the words
on which I always choke –
my name, my wants, my needs,
my apologies, my fury –
and the dust from the bones
she’s grinding with a gummy jaw.
Sometimes she sinks down
to bask in the darkness of my womb,
recline in my pelvis
and drag her nails up my thighs
and down my calves, towards my feet
where she binds me with manacles,
shrieking maniacally
words garbled with my sins –
breathing, praying, hoping,
talking, waiting –
for this torture to end,
for Monster living in my head
and the hollows of my heart,
to vanish and leave me
to play dead.
Kristiana Reed
