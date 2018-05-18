Extended Week — Special Call for Submissions: Exploitation of Women

There is still time to submit to Whisper and the Roar’s Special Series on the Global Exploitation of Women

The Whisper and the Roar Collective is extending submissions for one final week covering all areas of the global exploitation of women, from May 27th to June 2nd. We are accepting poetry, prose, fiction, personal narratives, and essays on these topics from around the globe. We are looking for writing that makes us feel, makes us think, that moves us. 

The categories we are seeking include:

Domestic Violence
Sexual Exploitation
Female Infanticide
Rape
Acid Attacks
Child Marriage

To Submit:

  • Send up to 3 pieces of original writing in either PDF or Word document attached to an email that includes your real name as well as the name you publish your writing under.  Although we prefer previously unpublished work, we will consider published work as long as it has ONLY been published on a blog. You must own the rights to any work you submit to Whisper and the Roar
  Include a brief biography that includes a…

