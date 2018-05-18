Extended Week — Special Call for Submissions: Exploitation of Women

Whisper and the Roar

The Whisper and the Roar Collective is extending submissions for one final week covering all areas of the global exploitation of women, from May 27th to June 2nd. We are accepting poetry, prose, fiction, personal narratives, and essays on these topics from around the globe. We are looking for writing that makes us feel, makes us think, that moves us.

The categories we are seeking include:

Domestic Violence

Sexual Exploitation

Female Infanticide

Rape

Acid Attacks

Child Marriage

To Submit: