Resurrection

braveandrecklessblog

I rise from the dead beautifully

my gift

self-resurrection

I have brought myself

back to life

a time or two before

Inserted the IV

with my own hand

Cut through my skin

with my teeth

Spread my own ribs

Applied the volts

of electricity

directly to my

dead heart

Shocked it

until the heartbeat resumed

normal sinus rhythm

before the code

was officially called

Body bag lying

unused in the corner

of the sterile examination room

Discharged myself

against medical advice

limped down long white

hallways with their

unforgiving harsh lighting

stitches raw

oozing

loosely covered

in gauze

Walked out

the sliding glass doors

wearing only

a hospital gown

and institutionally issued

non-skid socks

into the waiting night

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

