Are you okay?

Agilely she avoided
direct eye contact
shuttering pieces of herself so deep
that it was sometimes hard
even for her to find them
With the skill of a contortionist
she evaded direct answers
to the question
posed by so many voices over the years
their motivations as myriad
as the pebbles on Maine beaches
that sometimes cut her feet as a child
and at others were smooth as silk
against her palm
Past
present
future selves
hung on threads
of hope and
equal parts terror
wondering how the reception
to a full confession
could become her salvation
or could become the weapon
used against her
finally damning her to hell
How could there ever be a simple answer
to the inquiry?
Truth was a tangled rope
as thick as her wrist
studded with thorns
shards of broken mirror
pearls
sprigs of fragrant salvia
slippery with blood
and memory
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved