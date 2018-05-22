Sudden Denouement Anthology Interview Jasper Kerkau and Georgia Park (3 Parts)

Georgia Park and Jasper Kerkau talk about writing, the evolution of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective and the release of the upcoming Anthology.

Georgia’s personal website is privatebadthoughts.com. She is curator of whisperandtheroar.com, as well as being a writer/editor for Sudden Denouement. This is the first of the Sudden Denouement interviews. Our anthology is coming out in very near future. I would suggest everyone to take a minute and explore the amazing writing of Georgia Park.

