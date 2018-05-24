It starts as tightness

tingling

across bare shoulder blades

becomes an itch

I can’t quite reach

stretch my spine sinuous

slow

vertebrae by vertebrae

long for a shot of whiskey

or three

liquid gold disinhibition I can blame

for the reckless choice

I am about to make

I finally let go

tightly coiled control

gasp with relief

as I finally unleash the darkness

onyx feathers rip

sharp and true through the flesh of my back

talons shoot from fingertips

toes

bones burned hollow

by demon fire dwelling in my belly

exquisite pain of rebirth

brings me briefly to my knees

I arise something new

wipe the blood from my mouth

spread fledgling wings

and with the lift of the north wind

I claim the night sky

mine

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved