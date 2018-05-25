Moment of Transformation (reimagined)

You ask me when I knew

ink flowed through my veins

like blood

the moment I understood

that truth

simmered in the cauldron

of my belly

conscious

alive

impatiently waiting

for the moment

I would pick up a pen

and see it as more

than everyday tool

but instead

an extension of my arm

of my soul

that I only needed to listen

into my own silence

to hear true

the words that have always

been inside me

and in a transformative moment

let them finally take flight

across the page

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

