Grope-Introducing Basilike Pappa

Basilike Pappa makes an entrance at Sudden Denouement
Doubled over
curled up
drained down to my secret nerves
I grope for
whatever
Just need to close this window
the wind must never see me
cuddle dust bunnies
Under the bed
I’m an old diary
the wind must never read me
(even rats are ashamed to be in your woodshed)
Doubled over
curled up
melted down to asymmetries
I grope for
whoever
If I were a fairy
would anyone steal my wings
Hold me steady
force-human
commonsense me
(what would the neighbors say)
The fortunate, the meek!
How fast they dream
If only they could tread – what’s the word
(softly: like ghosts wearing slippers)
Softly is the word
No doors banging
no phones ringing
no laughter creeping in this cellar
where half a century is turning to sour grapes
(melancholy is a bad performance)
Kindly shut up
You know I love roses and wet…
