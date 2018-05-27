Howling Down Hallways – Matthew D. Eayre

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Greedily this heart reaches

and none may sway its purpose

in pieces, or complete

a want becoming need

will sustain until the night feeds

burning hunger,

churning thunder,

turning and tearing asunder

what God has gifted

Pointed looks and double-entendre

hang heavily over the top of eyes

too honest, much too open,

no secrets will be kept

Voraciously this mind seeks to consume

hearts and hands and skinned knees

yes and now and yes, please

give and take and

oh goodness gracious, me

Memories of desires left unfulfilled

echo meaningfully in salacious reverberation,

if nothing else keeps the road vanishing then simple lust

might fill the tank

An older man,

but still a man.

The term ‘pervert’ has been used.

Perversion is a matter of perspective

and understanding of physical existence,

what is perverse to the fly

is commonplace to the spider

and the robin notices only in passing

Greedily…