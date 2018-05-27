Reunion (Revisited)

Time slows down

the moment we touch

rest of the world

drifts away

There is only

remembering you

remembering us together

I see now that the memories

haunting me in the middle of the night

these long weeks apart

were just ghostly

pallid things

You are here now

and you are technicolor

to my starved eyes

Familiar smell

of your warm skin

intoxicating as I press

my nose gratefully

to your neck

Feel of your

bare skin

under my palms

against my mouth

pressed against me

both homecoming

and wonder of exploration

For every detail I have remembered

I discover forgotten nuance

memory had softened the edges

of what it feels like to mold ourselves

to each other

We have always been each other’s

missing jigsaw pieces

Most fully whole in connection of our

souls

hearts

bodies

You sleep peacefully beside me now

Lines and tension in your face

smoothed away

There is a vulnerability

an openness to you

lying next to me

I lay my head gently

carefully on your shoulder

You wrap strong arms

around me

sleepily nuzzle my hair

murmur words of love

of missing me

of missing us

remind me drowsily

that we have always been

home to each other

Finally I feel

at peace

