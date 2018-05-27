Reunion (Revisited)

Time slows down
the moment we touch
rest of the world
drifts away
There is only
remembering you
remembering us together
I see now that the memories
haunting me in the middle of the night
these long weeks apart
were just ghostly
pallid things
You are here now
and you are technicolor
to my starved eyes
Familiar smell
of your warm skin
intoxicating as I press
my nose gratefully
to your neck
Feel of your
bare skin
under my palms
against my mouth
pressed against me
both homecoming
and wonder of exploration
For every detail I have remembered
I discover forgotten nuance
memory had softened the edges
of what it feels like to mold ourselves
to each other
We have always been each other’s
missing jigsaw pieces
Most fully whole in connection of our
souls
hearts
bodies
You sleep peacefully beside me now
Lines and tension in your face
smoothed away
There is a vulnerability
an openness to you
lying next to me
I lay my head gently
carefully on your shoulder
You wrap strong arms
around me
sleepily nuzzle my hair
murmur words of love
of missing me
of missing us
remind me drowsily
that we have always been
home to each other
Finally I feel
at peace
