Wooden Spoon-Una Zingara (Sabrina Escorio)

Whisper and the Roar

We didn’t have to ask

The memories told themselves

Over tiramisu and espresso

While the smoke lingered

Off Nonna’s birthday candles

And Zia’s stale cigarette

That sat perched on her lips

Appearing glued in place

Their story rolled out like fog

Clouding vision

Just enough

To disguise their tears

As they reminisced

And we listened to bay city rollers

Huddled beneath a tiny radio

That balanced on the windowsill

The metronomic hum and thud

of the clothing dryer in the kitchen

Set the pulse of their conversation.

They kissed loved ones goodbye

Wearing clothes made of fabric

They could not afford

It was the sixties

Where damp cheek kisses

Replaced words of apprehension

Fear wrapped delicately

Within fantasy once fed forcefully

By the wooden spoon of heritage

Consumed

Whole

Heartedly

Then regurgitated over Atlantic waves

Their stomachs emptied

That no dream could fill

Lost somewhere between

The warm Genoa sky