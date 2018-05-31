Meet Sudden Denouement Collective Member Samantha Lucero

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The editors of Sudden Denouement Literary Collective know that our strength is our writers. We hope that you enjoy getting to know them through our new Writer Interview Series.

What name do you write under?

My poetry and short stories are under Samantha Lucero.

In what part of the world do you live?

Super cowboy USA Hot Dog Rocket Ship Number One.

Tell us about yourself.

According to BuzzFeeds, “What Batman villain are you?” quiz I’m the Joker. Some people just wanna watch the world burn.

Where do you publish your work?

six red seeds

When did you begin your blog and what motivated you start it?

Few years ago after hoarding short stories, half-finished novels, poems, screenplays, graphic novels, dead bodies, teeth, cat skulls, I decided to create a centralized location to dump it all. Believing that it would function more as a private sanctum and a way to…